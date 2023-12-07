Scoot Henderson, NBA Rookie and Puma’s Latest Signature Athlete, Joins Elite Company

The Puma Scoot Zeros’ “Georgia Peach” launch colorway is inspired by his style of play and the state of Georgia, Henderson’s home state. The Puma Scoot Zeros release on Dec. 15 for $100.

We spoke to Henderson in Portland to learn more about Puma, his signature shoe, and what the process was like. The interview has been edited for clarity.

Where does the name Scoot come from? I know that's a nickname.

When I was younger, my dad was just a goofy person, and just gave me the nickname. So he always came out with nicknames on the fly. Like he gave my niece and nephew nicknames before they were even born. So he’s just a goofy person. It just stuck and my parents would call me at basketball and football games, and everybody else would be like, “Scooter!” or, “Scooter Man!” or, “Scoot!”

What does the number zero mean to you?

It's a number I always had from middle school to high school. I wore number five my freshman year ‘cause number zero wasn't there. But I think just growing up, seeing my sister have number zero, and then watching my favorite players, Russell Westbrook, Dame. Well, players that I was really interested in watching, like just how they played the game, so energetic and stuff like that. It's just a cool number too.

What is it like to be in the Puma family?

It's super dope. You know, I think Puma just treats their players with respect. They hear them out every single time, and they help out as much as they can. From something that could be so stressful, they make it, you know, easy on the players.