Puma Unveils Scoot Henderson's First Signature Shoe

Puma has introduced Scoot Henderson as its latest signature athlete with the unveiling of the Scoot Zeros sneaker today.

The Portland Trailblazer rookie guard's first Puma signature hoops shoe will launch on Dec. 15 in the vibrant "Georgia Peach" colorway pictured here. As the colorway suggests, it symbolizes Henderson's basketball journey that started in his hometown of Marietta, Georgia. The sneaker is equipped with the brand's newest basketball tech, as it features a mid-cut upper including a reinforced formstrip logo and Jaws rubber on the sides for durability. It's also worth mentioning that the midsole is equipped with a dense Profoam EVA material for added responsiveness.

“I’m excited to finally share the Scoot Zeros Georgia Peach with the world," Henderson said. "To me, Zeros symbolizes new beginnings and reminds me that each day we have the opportunity to reset, learn, create, embrace, and overcome. My signature shoe not only represents a fresh start for me, but I hope it inspires all players to overcome and strive for greatness both on and off the court.”

The Puma Scoot Zeros will make its retail debut on Dec. 15 at Puma.com and at Puma stockists for $100. Check out our exclusive interview with Henderson, where he broke down the sneaker below.