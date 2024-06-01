Paul Rudd Debuts Adidas AE 1 Baseball Cleats

While the Adidas AE 1 was specifically for basketball, there's a new version of Anthony Edwards' signature sneaker made for the baseball field.

Spotted on the feet of actor Paul Rudd at the 2024 Big Slick Celebrity Softball game this week was a cleated version of the Adidas AE 1, as seen in the Instagram post from the Kansas City Royals below. The pair worn by Rudd is essentially the "Velocity Blue" AE 1 colorway but with additional cleats on the herringbone outsole designed for the field. Rudd wearing the unreleased AE 1 cleat is also a full-circle moment for him and Edwards, as both individuals share the "Ant-Man" nickname in their respective fields.