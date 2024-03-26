Stash Teases New Nike Air Max 95 Collab

As Nike celebrates Air Max Day today, longtime collaborator Stash is giving fans a preview of what may be in store for next year's celebration.

The artist posted what appears to be a pixelated version of his Nike Air Max 95 collab from 2006 on Instagram earlier today. The caption implies that the upcoming sneaker project is coming for Air Max Day in 2025. While it seems certain that Stash and Nike are collaborating on the Air Max 95 in some capacity next year, it isn't confirmed if it will be a straightforward retro of the '06 pair. According to data from StockX, the original version of the Stash x Nike Air Max 95 resells for an average price of $888.

In addition to collaborating on the Air Max 95, Stash has also put his spin on the Air Max BW, the low and high-top versions of the Air Force 1, and the Air Zoom Spiridon.

Release details for the upcoming Stash x Nike Air Max 95 collab have not yet been announced by the Swoosh. Check back soon for new developments.