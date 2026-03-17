Sneakers

Bad Bunny's Beige/Black Adidas BadBo 1.0 Is Dropping Soon

Here's how to buy the new colorway of the BadBo 1.0.

Black Beige Bad Bunny Adidas BadBo 1.0
The Black/Beige Bad Bunny Adidas BadBo 1.0 releases on March 28, 2026. Via Adidas

A third iteration of Bad Bunny’s first Adidas signature shoe, the BadBo 1.0, has emerged.

Newly leaked images from @Hypedsolutions on Instagram show an early look at an unreleased Adidas BadBo 1.0, unofficially dubbed “Rise.” As the name of the purported colorway suggests, this iteration is said to pay homage to Benito’s ascension to global stardom.

The “Rise” BadBo 1.0 features a black-based mesh upper that’s paired with grey suede overlay panels. Subtle blue hits appear on the tongue’s stitching as well as the Adidas logo on the ankle collar. Additional Bad Bunny branding is embroidered on the heel. Completing the look of this colorway is a white midsole and a black and brown-colored outsole.

Despite images of the sneaker surfacing, release details for the “Rise” BadBo 1.0 have yet to be announced by Bad Bunny or Adidas. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (3/17): Adidas has unveiled release details for the upcoming Black/Beige colorway of the Badbo 1.0. The new Bad Bunny signature sneaker, along with an accompanying apparel collection, is set to drop on March 28, 2026. The sneakers retail for $160 and will be available at adidas.com/badbunny, the Confirmed app, and select retailers. Check out the official images below.

Related Stories

Bad Bunny Adidas Collab Gazelle Indoor Badbo
Sneakers

Bad Bunny's Best Adidas Sneaker Collabs, Ranked

Adidas Gazelle Indoor? Adidas BadBo? Here's how we ranked Bad Bunny's best Adidas sneakers.

Zac Dubasik192 days ago
'Resilience' Bad Bunny x Adidas BadBo 1.0
Sneakers

How to Buy Bad Bunny's 'White' Adidas BadBo 1.0

The latest Bad Bunny x Adidas BadBo 1.0 colorway is available now.

Victor Deng221 days ago
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Adidas BadBo 1.0
Sneakers

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Adidas BadBo 1.0: Detailed Look

The 'White' Adidas BadBo 1.0 colorway was released today.

Victor Deng221 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App