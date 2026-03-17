Newly leaked images from @Hypedsolutions on Instagram show an early look at an unreleased Adidas BadBo 1.0, unofficially dubbed “Rise.” As the name of the purported colorway suggests, this iteration is said to pay homage to Benito’s ascension to global stardom.

The “Rise” BadBo 1.0 features a black-based mesh upper that’s paired with grey suede overlay panels. Subtle blue hits appear on the tongue’s stitching as well as the Adidas logo on the ankle collar. Additional Bad Bunny branding is embroidered on the heel. Completing the look of this colorway is a white midsole and a black and brown-colored outsole.

Despite images of the sneaker surfacing, release details for the “Rise” BadBo 1.0 have yet to be announced by Bad Bunny or Adidas. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (3/17): Adidas has unveiled release details for the upcoming Black/Beige colorway of the Badbo 1.0. The new Bad Bunny signature sneaker, along with an accompanying apparel collection, is set to drop on March 28, 2026. The sneakers retail for $160 and will be available at adidas.com/badbunny, the Confirmed app, and select retailers. Check out the official images below.