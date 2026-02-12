Sneakers

Exclusive Air Jordan Drops at Shoe Palace Little Tokyo for All-Star Weekend

Here's how to buy the 'Bin 23' Jordan 6 and Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High in LA.

'Bin 23' Jordan 6
200 pairs of the 'Bin 23' Jordan 6 are releasing at Shoe Palace Little Tokyo. Via Nike

The "Bin 23" Air Jordan 6, which is limited to only 2,300 pairs, is one of the more limited sneaker releases hitting retailers for the NBA All-Star Weekend in the coming days.

One of the few doors that will be carrying the sneaker is Shoe Palace’s Little Tokyo store in Los Angeles, which hosted an in-store raffle on Wednesday for its limited run of 200 pairs dropping on Saturday, Feb. 14, for $355. The sneaker is also releasing via SNKRS on the same day. Also dropping at the aforementioned Shoe Palace store this weekend is an early release of the women’s exclusive Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High.

The “Bin 23” Air Jordan 6 features a luxurious leather upper and a predominantly black color scheme, offset by a small red hit on the eyelets and the wax stamp on the heel. This iteration of the Jordan 6 is also equipped with a premium black leather midsole and a matching rubber outsole. The sneaker comes with wooden shoe trees, a dustbag, and a retro card that breaks down the history of the model and the “Bin” series.

On Saturday, Shoe Palace’s Little Tokyo location will be transformed into two immersive spaces, Generational Greatness and Authentically Her. The store will feature black and red installations referencing high-end craftsmanship and women in LA. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to customize products, participate in giveaways, and more.

Jordan Brand confirmed the relaunch of its Air Jordan “Bin” series last month by announcing the release of the “Bin 23” Jordan 6. The range was introduced in 2014 as a series of premium Air Jordan releases that included the Jordan 2, Jordan 5, Jordan 7, Jordan 9, and Jordan 13.

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