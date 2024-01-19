Another New Air Jordan 5 Colorway Rumored to Drop This Year

There's yet another Air Jordan 5 release on the horizon, and the newest pair may be one of the simpliest colorways to date.

A newly leaked image from @xcsnkr on Instagram today reveals Michael Jordan's signature basketball shoe coming in a new white and black makeup. At a glance, this pair looks to be an alternate version of the popular "Oreo" colorway, as it sports a predominantly white-based color scheme and is contrasted by black accents throughout the silhouette. The shark teeth design on the midsole also features white speckled detail, while a smoky translucent outsole sits below.

Additional Air Jordan 5 styles that are slated to hit retailers this year include the "Olive" colorway returning in March, along with the "El Grito" makeup debuting this fall.

Despite an early look at the new white and black Air Jordan 5 colorway, release details for the shoe have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.