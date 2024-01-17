New Air Jordan 5 Colorway Rumored to Drop in September

Jordan Brand's lineup of Air Jordan 5 releases this year is expected to continue into the fall season if these new leaks are any indication.

Just moments ago, powerhouse sneaker leakers @zSneakerheadz and @Brandon1an on Instagram shared on the social media platform that a new Air Jordan 5 colorway dubbed "El Grito" will hit retail in September. As the info suggests, the style is expected to be inspired by the traditional "El Grito" Mexican ceremony that takes place every September in Mexico City to celebrate the start of Mexican Independence Day.

At the time of writing, leaked images of the purported Air Jordan 5 release have not yet hit the net, but the aforementioned accounts have provided a mock-up depiction that appears above.

In addition to this new "El Grito" colorway, the popular "Olive" Air Jordan 5 makeup is also scheduled to rerelease in March.

As of now, the "El Grito" Air Jordan 5 release has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon to Complex Sneakers for updates.