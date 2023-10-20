'Oxidized Green' Air Jordan 4 Rumored to Drop in May 2024

In addition to the already-rumored "Vivid Sulfur" colorway, an additional Air Jordan 4 iteration is expected to release in early 2024.

According to @zSneakerheadz and @Brandon1an on Instagram, an "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4 is in the works. Given its far-out release date, leaked images have yet to surface, but the accounts have provided a mock-up depiction of the purported sneaker. The "Oxidized Green" Jordan 4 is expected to feature a white-based upper that's paired with grey eyelets and dark green hits on the tongue, heel tab, and midsole.

It's also worth noting that the Air Jordan 4 is celebrating its 35th anniversary next year, and part of the 2024 lineup is the release of the classic "Bred" Air Jordan 4 in reimagined form.

As of now, the release of this "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4 has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand but the style is rumored to hit retailers on May 25, 2024 for $210.

Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green"

Release Date: 05/25/23

Color: White/Oxidized Green/White/Neutral Grey

Style #: FQ8138-103

Price: $210