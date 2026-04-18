The unreleased “Orange Citrus” sample colorway of the Air Jordan 3 is expected to be hitting retailers soon and now, images of the upcoming pair have emerged.

Loaded on the backend of Nike’s website is the retail version of the “Orange Citrus” Air Jordan 3 (style code: CK9246-101). The sample pair first emerged around 2007, and it featured a white-based leather upper offset by orange accents on the ankle collar and elephant print overlays at the forefoot and heel. Breaking up the look are red hits on the Jumpman logo on the tongue as well as on the heel tab. Completing the execution is a white midsole and an orange-colored outsole.