Sneakers

The 'Orange Citrus' Air Jordan 3 Releases This Month

Here's how to buy the Air Jordan 3 'Orange Citrus.'

'Orange Citrus' Air Jordan 3
The 'Orange Citrus' Air Jordan 3 is expected to drop soon. Via Nike

The unreleased “Orange Citrus” sample colorway of the Air Jordan 3 is expected to be hitting retailers soon and now, images of the upcoming pair have emerged.

Loaded on the backend of Nike’s website is the retail version of the “Orange Citrus” Air Jordan 3 (style code: CK9246-101). The sample pair first emerged around 2007, and it featured a white-based leather upper offset by orange accents on the ankle collar and elephant print overlays at the forefoot and heel. Breaking up the look are red hits on the Jumpman logo on the tongue as well as on the heel tab. Completing the execution is a white midsole and an orange-colored outsole.

At the time of writing, this “Orange Citrus” Air Jordan 3 is slated to drop exclusively in women’s sizing sometime this spring. Check back soon for official word on the release from the brand.

UPDATE (04/18): Jordan Brand has confirmed that the “Orange Citrus” Air Jordan 3 will release on April 30 via SNKRS for $205. Grab a closer look at the women’s exclusive colorway below.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

Air Jordan 3 Women’s “Orange Citrus”
Release Date: 04/30/26
Color: White/Cement Grey/Fire Red/Multi-Color
Style #: CK9246-101
Price: $205

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