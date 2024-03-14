First Look at the 'Georgia Peach' Air Jordan 3

Air Jordan 3 releases for 2024 continue to pile up, with this orange-colored pair being the latest pair to surface.

Pictured here are retail photos of the upcoming "Georgia Peach" Air Jordan 3 from JD Sports, which were reshared by Sneaker News. This pair dons a OG-styled color blocking reminiscent of the "White Cement" colorway but replaces the accents on the eyelets, the Jumpman logo on the tongue, and the heel of the midsole with an orange hue. Despite this iteration being coined "Georgia Peach," there isn't any specific detail on the shoe referencing the fruit.

Other notable Air Jordan 3s that are expected to hit retailers this year include collabs with A Ma Maniére and J Balvin, along with the classic "Black Cement" makeup.

Currently, release details for this women's exclusive Air Jordan 3 colorway have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for official updates.

Air Jordan 3 Women's “Georgia Peach"

Release Date: Spring 2024

Color: White/Cosmic Clay-Sail-Cement Grey

Style #: CK9246-121

Price: $200