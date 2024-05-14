Detailed Look at the 'Wings' Air Jordan 3

Jordan Brand is planning to release a new Air Jordan 3 colorway tied to its Wings youth education initiative program, as evidenced by these images of the upcoming retro.

The "Wings" Air Jordan 3 features a fairly subtle color blocking, starting with white leather for the base of the upper. Complementing the look are decorative floral-printed overlay panels on the eyestay, mudguard, and collar. Additional details include the quote "Up, rose" and "I too, have thorns" behind the tongues, as well as a rose graphic embedded within the heel tab. Completing the look is the silhouette's signature elephant print panels at the forefoot and heel, while a translucent pink outsole sits below. The shoe also has a special "Wings"-branded hangtag, as seen in the images below.

Per Sole Retriever, this "Wings" Air Jordan 3 colorway will be released sometime in the fall for $210. Check back soon for official release details in the coming months.

Air Jordan 3 “Wings”

Release Date: Fall 2024

​Color: White/Fire Red-Off White-Vintage Green-Rose

Style #: HM6993-100

Price: $210