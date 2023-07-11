It appears that a popular colorway of the Air Jordan 13 is making its way back to retail this year.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the “Wheat” Air Jordan 13 retro that originally released in 2004 will be returning in December as part of Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2023 Air Jordan lineup. The style was met with plenty of fanfare during its original release, as the colorway served as the first-ever retro of the silhouette in 2004. The “Wheat” Air Jordan 13 features a white leather upper that’s offset by light brown suede panels by the ankle and midsole.

There are no leaked imagery of the forthcoming retro at the time of writing, but the leaker account revealed it will likely be a identical to the original drop.

Per @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Wheat” Air Jordan 13 will be released in full-family sizing on Dec. 26, with the adult’s pair to retail for $200.

UPDATE (07/11): Thanks to @xcsnkr, we now have a first look at this year's "Wheat" Air Jordan 13 Retro. According to @zSneakerheadz, the style is now expected to hit retail on Dec. 13 for $200.

Air Jordan 13 “Wheat”

Release Date: 12/13/23

Color: White/Wheat

Style #: 414571-171

Price: $200