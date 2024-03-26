'Blueberry' Air Jordan 12 Reportedly Dropping in October

Jordan Brand will continue to introduce new Air Jordan 12 colorways this year, with rumblings that a "Blueberry" makeup is hitting shelves this fall.

News of the "Blueberry" Air Jordan 12 was first reported by Sole Retriever earlier this month, where the account revealed that the purported style will drop in full-family sizing in October. The mock-up imagery shared suggests that the new iteration will feature a "Cherry"-esque color blocking, but replace the red accents on the mudguard and outsole with a vibrant blue hue.

Additional Air Jordan 12 colorways that are expected to make their debut this year include the "Wolf Grey," "Red Taxi," and "Phantom" makeups.

Currently, release details for the "Blueberry" Air Jordan 12 have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry"

Release Date: 10/19/24

Color: White/Black-Game Royal

Style #: CT8013-140

Price: $210