A 'Red Taxi' Air Jordan 12 Is Releasing Next Summer

Another remixed version of a popular Air Jordan retro colorway is rumored to be on the way. According to zsneakerheadz, a “Red Taxi” version of the Air Jordan 12 is slated to release in the summer of 2024. The sneaker leaker is also reporting that the shoe is expected to have the exact color blocking you see above.

On this pair, we see a familiar black and white color scheme made famous by MJ on the court in 1996, that comes accented by metallic red highlights on the its hardware, Jumpman logos, and lateral details. The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” is no stranger to a remix, as we’ve seen it occur numerous times, including on the “Reverse Taxi,” the “Yellow Taxi,” the “Black Taxi,” and a “Chinese New Year” offering.

No confirmed release details for this upcoming sneaker exist yet, but stay tuned for updates and expect them to hit shelves some time next summer.

