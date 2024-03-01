'Phantom' Air Jordan 12 Rumored to Drop This Holiday Season

The "Black Cat" colorway may be one of the most popular colorways styles in the Air Jordan line, but Jordan Brand is going to the opposite end of the color spectrum for this upcoming Air Jordan 12 release.

According to Sole Retriever, a women's exclusive "Phantom" Air Jordan 12 colorway is hitting retail this holiday season. The mockup depiction shared by the leaker suggests that the upcoming retro will resemble the "OVO" Air Jordan 12 from 2016, sans the stringray leather panels and the label's branding on the outsole. The rest of the shoe is expected to sport a predominantly white color scheme paired with metallic gold hits on the eyelets and midfoot.

In addition to this "Phantom" pair, there's also a new "Wolf Grey" Air Jordan 12 colorway that's expected to arrive in early September.

The "Phantom" Air Jordan 12 is expected to drop during the holiday season for $200. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look, in the months ahead.

Air Jordan 12 Women's "Phantom"

Release Date: Holiday 2024

Color: Phantom/Metallic Gold/White

Style #: FD9101-007

Price: $200