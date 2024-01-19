Air Jordan 12 'Wolf Grey' Debuts in September 2024

Jordan Brand continues to run through the slate of potential black-based Air Jordan 12 colorways with the introduction of the "Wolf Grey" pair this summer.

The upcoming retro is expected to take on the iconic "Flu Game" color blocking, with wolf grey in place of red along the mudguard, logo hits, and sole. Similar "Field Purple" and "Brilliant Orange" versions of the Air Jordan 12 were released last year.

Expect the "Wolf Grey" Air Jordan 12 to debut on September 7 for $200. Full-family sizing will also be available.

Air Jordan 12 "Wolf Grey"

Release Date: 09/07/24

Color: Black/Wolf Grey-White

Style #: CT8013-010

Price: $200