Jordan Brand is reviving one of the colorways from the beloved Air Jordan 10 “City Series” in 2026 with the “Sacramento” pair, shown here.
The Air Jordan 10 “City Series” was introduced in 1995 when Michael Jordan briefly retired from basketball to play baseball. The lineup included five colorways that represented MJ’s Chicago Bulls and four others that honored rival NBA franchises, including New York, Sacramento, Seattle, and Orlando.
The “Sacramento” color scheme was different from the rest, featuring an all-black leather upper instead of white leather used for the other iterations. The sneaker also has a purple sockliner inspired by the Sacramento Kings’ team colors and a purple-striped sole displaying MJ’s NBA accomplishments prior to his retirement in 1993.
This year’s “Sacramento” Air Jordan 10 retro is currently scheduled to drop on Dec. 5 on SNKRS and at select retailers for $215.