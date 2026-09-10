Jordan Brand is reviving one of the colorways from the beloved Air Jordan 10 “City Series” in 2026 with the “Sacramento” pair, shown here.

The Air Jordan 10 “City Series” was introduced in 1995 when Michael Jordan briefly retired from basketball to play baseball. The lineup included five colorways that represented MJ’s Chicago Bulls and four others that honored rival NBA franchises, including New York, Sacramento, Seattle, and Orlando.