'Olive' Air Jordan 1 Rumored to Release This Year

In addition to several OG Air Jordan styles making a comeback this fall, a new Air Jordan 1 colorway is also reportedly joining the lineup.

According to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Olive" Air Jordan 1 High will release in November. There are no early images of the purported makeup at the time of writing, but the mock-up rendering shared by the aforementioned accounts suggests it will don a "Chicago"-esque color blocking. The new colorway is expected to feature a white leather upper coupled with olive overlay panels and black accents on the Swoosh and collar.

Other Air Jordan colorways that are rumored to hit retailers this fall include the "Black Toe Reimagined" Jordan 1, the "Olive" Jordan 9, and the "Black Toe" Jordan 14.

This "Olive" Air Jordan 1 High is rumored to release on Nov. 16 for $180. Check back soon to Complex Sneakers for official updates.

Air Jordan 1 High "Olive"

Release Date: 11/16/24

Color: Medium Olive/Black/Summit White

Style #: DZ5485-200

Price: $180