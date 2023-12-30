Air Jordan 14 'Black Toe' Set for Holiday 2024 Return

A decade after its last release, the "Black Toe" Air Jordan 14 is expected to make its long-awaited return next holiday season.

Sneaker Files and zSneakerheadz report that a third re-release of the original 1998 colorway is part of Jordan Brand's Holiday 2024 plans. Arguably the cleanest version of the model, the "Black Toe" Jordan 14 is known for its smooth white leather upper, black suede toe, and branding hits in red and metallic silver. The colorway was previously retroed in 2006 and 2014, the former with ribbed side walls unlike the original.

As of this initial report, no images of next year's retro have surfaced, nor has a release date been confirmed. Keep an eye out for updates on both moving forward.

Air Jordan 14 “Black Toe”

Release Date: Holiday 2024

Color: White/Black-Varsity Red-Metallic Silver