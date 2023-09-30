As confirmed by Jordan Brand in the unveiling of its 2023 Fall/Winter Air Jordan collection last week, a new "Mauve" Air Jordan 1 colorway is releasing as part of the lineup.

Today, Nike has confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the "Mauve" Jordan 1 High will be released in mid-October. The new style dons a OG-styled "Chicago" color blocking, starting with a white-based leather upper but replacing the red and black accents with lilac-colored overlay panels. The same lilac hits continue on the sock liner, the shoelaces, and on the outsole.

In addition to the "Mauve" colorway, Jordan Brand has also revealed that the "University Red" Air Jordan 1 Low is also releasing the same week.

Readers will be able to cop this "Mauve" Air Jordan 1 High starting on Oct. 14 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists for $180.