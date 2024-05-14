Desert Camo Covers This WNBA x Air Jordan 3

We're mere hours away from the tipoff of the 2024 WNBA Season and coincidentally, we're now learning that the league is getting its own Air Jordan 3 colorway.

Newly leaked images from Sneaker News and global retailer JD Sports confirm that a desert camo-covered Air Jordan 3 bearing the WNBA logo is on the way. Unlike standard versions of Michael Jordan's third signature shoe, this latest pair uses a canvas material on the upper instead of leather. A desert camo print covers the majority of the shoe, including swapping it in for the traditional elephant print typically seen at the forefoot and heel counter. The standout detail of this pair is the WNBA logo stamped on the insoles, while the league's signature orange hue appears on the translucent outsole.

While Jordan Brand has released WNBA-inspired sneakers before, specifically the "Center Star" Air Jordan 38 and the "Brilliant Orange" Air Jordan 12, this will be the first time the league's logo has appeared on a Jordan shoe.

There are currently no release details available for this WNBA x Air Jordan 3 collab but check back soon for official updates.