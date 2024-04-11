'Paris Olympics' Air Jordan 4 Rumored to Drop in July

Jordan Brand will reportedly release a new Air Jordan 4 colorway tied to this year's Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

News of the purported "Paris Olympics" Jordan 4 was first reported by Sole Retriever in December, revealing that the new colorway of Michael Jordan's fourth signature shoe will drop on July 27 for $225. There are no leaked images of the style at the time of writing, but a mock-up depiction from leaker @zSneakerheadz on Instagram suggests that various grey tones will cover different portions of the upper and down to the tooling. There's also an "SE" designation on this pair, suggesting that the shoe will fall under the brand's premium offerings.

In addition to the aforementioned Jordan 4, there's also a women's exclusive Air Jordan 6 that's dropping in August for the Paris Olympic Games.

Currently, the release of the "Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 4 has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.