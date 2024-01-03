First Look at the 'Denim' Air Jordan 1 High

While the hype surrounding Air Jordan 1 releases has cooled off quite a bit in recent years, it isn't stopping Jordan Brand from churning out more colorways of the retro sneaker in 2024.

Joining the already rumored "Satin Shadow" and "Black Toe Reimagined" colorways, we now have an early look at a new "Denim" Air Jordan 1 High courtesy of @Sharkicks1 on Instagram. The sneaker wears a traditional "Chicago"-esque color blocking with light and dark denim panels covering the entirety of the upper. The most notable detail on the shoe is the gum outsole, which appears to utilize repurposed Nike Grind rubber.

Jordan Brand has released several denim-covered Air Jordan 1s in the past, with the most recent pair being a women's-exclusive release that arrived in 2022.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this "Denim" Air Jordan 1 High will land at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers this summer. Check back soon to Complex Sneakers for new developments.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Denim”

Release Date: Summer 2024

Color: Summit White/Obsidian/Summit White/Gum Medium Brown

Style #: FQ2947-100

Price: $N/A