The latest satin remake of a classic Air Jordan 1 High colorway is set to make its retail debut next holiday season.
According to Sneaker Files and zSneakerheadz, the "Satin Shadow" Air Jordan 1 High is on deck for Holiday 2024. A fresh interpretation of an original colorway, the shoe will feature a satin-constructed upper in black and shadow grey. In 2017, Aleali May released a similar collaboration, that version styled in black and metallic silver with satin and corduroy panels and chenille Swooshes. The high-top was last available in its standard leather form in 2018.
The "Satin Shadow" Air Jordan 1 High Women's will retail for $180. Keep an eye out for a first look at the retro and confirmed release details in the coming months.
Air Jordan 1 High Women's "Satin Shadow"
Release Date: Holiday 2024
Color: Black/Medium Grey-White
Price: $180