The Air Jordan 1 High Is Getting a "Satin Shadow" Makeover

Another women's exclusive set for Holiday 2024.

Dec 31, 2023
Mock-Up via Sneaker Files & zSneakerheadz
Mock-Up via Sneaker Files & zSneakerheadz

The latest satin remake of a classic Air Jordan 1 High colorway is set to make its retail debut next holiday season.

According to Sneaker Files and zSneakerheadz, the "Satin Shadow" Air Jordan 1 High is on deck for Holiday 2024. A fresh interpretation of an original colorway, the shoe will feature a satin-constructed upper in black and shadow grey. In 2017, Aleali May released a similar collaboration, that version styled in black and metallic silver with satin and corduroy panels and chenille Swooshes. The high-top was last available in its standard leather form in 2018.

The "Satin Shadow" Air Jordan 1 High Women's will retail for $180. Keep an eye out for a first look at the retro and confirmed release details in the coming months.

Air Jordan 1 High Women's "Satin Shadow"
Release Date: Holiday 2024
Color: Black/Medium Grey-White
Price: $180

Mock-Up via Sneaker Files & zSneakerheadz
