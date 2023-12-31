The latest satin remake of a classic Air Jordan 1 High colorway is set to make its retail debut next holiday season.

According to Sneaker Files and zSneakerheadz, the "Satin Shadow" Air Jordan 1 High is on deck for Holiday 2024. A fresh interpretation of an original colorway, the shoe will feature a satin-constructed upper in black and shadow grey. In 2017, Aleali May released a similar collaboration, that version styled in black and metallic silver with satin and corduroy panels and chenille Swooshes. The high-top was last available in its standard leather form in 2018.

The "Satin Shadow" Air Jordan 1 High Women's will retail for $180. Keep an eye out for a first look at the retro and confirmed release details in the coming months.

Air Jordan 1 High Women's "Satin Shadow"

Release Date: Holiday 2024

Color: Black/Medium Grey-White

Price: $180