Adidas' New Pride Collection Just Dropped

Adidas has gotten ahead of LGBTQ Pride Month in June with the release of a new footwear and apparel collection available now.

For this latest range, the global sportswear brand has tapped Brazilian artist Pabllo Vittar to create products that not only celebrate the LGBTQ community but also invoke self-expression. On the footwear side of things, the collection includes new iterations of the Response CL, the Superstar, the Adilette Slides, and a women's exclusive Gazelle Bold. Each silhouette dons vibrant rainbow accents that draw inspiration from Brazilian swimwear.

In addition to the sneakers, this year's Pride collection from Adidas includes a wide range of apparel pieces, including tracksuits, t-shirts, socks, and more.

Readers who are interested in copping the pieces from the 2024 Adidas Pride collection can do so now at Adidas.com and at select retailers. Pricing ranges from $22 up to $135.