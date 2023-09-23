Adidas is banking on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards becoming a superstar in the sneaker space. One of the most promising young players in the NBA, "Ant-Man" is fresh off his first All-Star campaign, during which he led the Wolves to the postseason for the second year in a row. Next season, Edwards will take the court with another significant achievement under his belt—signature athlete.

Images of what's believed to be Edwards' first Adidas signature shoe have surfaced. The shoe, name not yet known, features a molded upper with open-hole ventilation along the side panels. It also appears to be equipped with a neoprene inner bootie. The design somewhat serves as a modern evolution of Kobe Bryant's polarizing Adidas signature models.

As of now, Adidas hasn't confirmed the tentatively named Anthony Edwards 1 or any release information to go along with the shoe. We're likely looking at a launch later this year or sometime in early 2024. Keep an eye out for updates and more detailed imagery in the coming months.

UPDATE (09/23): Adidas has officially unveiled Edwards' first signature hoops shoe today, with the AE 1 model pictured here. In a press event, Edwards wore a black/orange colorway of the shoe, while a black/pink iteration was on display. As of now, the Adidas AE 1 is scheduled to make its retail debut in December and will retail for $120. Check back soon for updates.