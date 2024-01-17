Adidas just introduced the newest silhouette in its ground-breaking Adizero line with the Adizero Select 2.0 sneaker.

The Three Stripes is touting its new Adizero Select 2.0 as the "ultimate performance sneaker," as it's able to provide an ample amount of comfort without sacrificing speed on the court.

The sneaker features a low-cut mono upper that's paired with ribstop panels on the heel, providing breathability while also reducing unnecessary weight. Cushioning the foot is a full-length Lightstrike midsole that's equipped with strategic cutouts throughout for additional breathability.

Adidas has also tapped Houston Rockets guard and brand endorsee Jalen Green for the launch campaign of the sneaker, which can be seen in the images below.

Readers who are interested in copping the Adidas Adizero Select 2.0 will be able to do so starting on Feb. 1 at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The sneaker retails for $110. The sneaker will debut in two colorways, with additional styles to hit shelves in the coming months.