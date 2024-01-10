Lionel Messi Is Getting His Own Adidas Samba Collab

Widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, longtime Adidas athlete Lionel Messi has a new Samba collaboration in the works.

Pictured here are official product images of Messi's upcoming Adidas Samba colorway, courtesy of @Brandon1an on X. This pair is simple in execution, as it features a white-based color scheme on the leather upper that's contrasted by purple Three Stripes branding on the sides and matching heel tabs. The standout detail on the sneaker is Messi's neon yellow logo stamped on the tongue, and gold "Samba" hits on the midfoot. Wrapping up the look is a brown gum outsole.

This isn't the first time that Adidas has given Messi his own Samba colorway. Back in 2012, the brand crafted an exclusive white and blue pair for the soccer legend that paid homage to his home country of Argentina.

Despite an early look from @Brandon1an on X, release details for this Lionel Messi x Adidas Samba have not been announced by the brand.