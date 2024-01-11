Kanye West Designed the Yeezy Wave Runners in 48 Hours

"Through 48 hours over a weekend, out of it came the Wave Runner," Smith explained. "The creation process with him is magic."

Smith, known as the "Godfather of Dad Shoes," admitted that he was caught off guard by Kanye's vision for what became the Yeezy Boost 700.

"I didn't know what he was asking me to do because the [Yeezy Boost] 350 had just launched, and that had set the new direction. One piece, knitted, simplistic, minimalist. And he's asking me to do this thing with all these pieces and old-school overlays and busy midsole."

The Yeezy Boost 700 launched for $300 in November 2017. Several restocks would follow, as well as V2, V3, and MNVN variations. Adidas last made the shoe available in August 2023 as it attempted to sell off its remaining Yeezy stock to recoup some of the money lost from terminating the partnership. Those plans were paused last October and there's belief that Adidas may never finish selling off its remaining Yeezys.