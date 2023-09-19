Nike Still Doesn't Plan to Release More Tom Sachs Shoes

Another colorway is joining the ranks of unreleased Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoes.

Previewed by @masterchefian on Instagram is a previously unseen Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe. Its white mesh bash is overlaid with grey suede paneling while black fills in the shoelaces and heel. Color is provided by yellow on the Swoosh and green accents on the shoe’s distinct pull tabs at the tongue and heel.

In addition to this pair, there’s a brown/black version of the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe expected to release soon. The shoe debuted in a Tom Sachs-exclusive “Studio” colorway followed by the sulfur “Archive” make up which ended up releasing at select Kohl’s locations.

There is no currently no release information for this new General Purpose Shoe, but it’s expected to drop in the near future for a retail price of $110. Check back for more updates.

UPDATE (11/23): Thanks to @Yankeekicks on Instagram, we now have a closer look at an unreleased colorway of the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe featuring green and yellow accents. According to the account, this makeup is slated to hit retail next year.

UPDATE (09/19): After Nike confirmed to Complex in May that it does not have any upcoming releases planned with Sachs, official images of an unreleased General Purpose Shoe colorway have loaded on the backend of Nike's website, which is often an indication that the shoe's release is imminent. According to a source at Nike, the brand currently has no plans to release the shoes, despite the arrival of these official images.