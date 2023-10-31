A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From Reimagined Royal 1s to the 'Baroque Brown' Supreme x Nike Air Force 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Oct 31, 2023
Via Nike

Compared to what we've become accustomed to, this week is a slow one when it comes to sneaker releases. However, that doesn't mean there aren't some worthwhile pairs hitting stores.


Standouts include a reimagined "Royal" Air Jordan 1 with suede uppers, the latest collaborations from style icons like Pharrell and Rihanna, a new tonal colorway of Supreme's Air Force 1s, and more. 


Get a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 'Baroque Brown'

Via Supreme

Price: $118
When: Thursday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m.
Where: Supreme stores and supreme.com
What You Need to Know: Supreme is finally releasing the brown version of its Nike Air Force 1s. The tonal pair features a leather upper with signature details like a red Box Logo stamped on the lateral heel and Supreme-branded laces. 

Nike Dunk Low 'Dusty Olive'

Via Nike

Price: $120
When: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is bringing back the "Dusty Olive" Dunk Lows from 2021. The all-suede pair features a brown upper, olive green overlays, and bright yellow detailing. 

Nike SB Dunk Low 'Wheat'

Via Nike

Price: $115
When: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike SB is reintroducing its work boot-inspired SB Dunk Lows on Friday morning. Perfect for the fall and winter months, this pair sports a wheat suede upper and gum bottoms to resemble the look of a pair of high-top construction boots.

Fenty x Puma Avanti

Via Puma

Price: $170
When: Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.
Where: puma.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Two new colorways of Rihanna's Fenty x Puma Avanti drop on Thursday morning. Tonal "Dark Myrtle" and "Club Navy" leather pairs sit atop gum bottoms. Once again, the latest round of Avantis will be available in full family sizing. 

Humanrace Samba by Pharrell

Via Adidas

Price: $180
When: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.
Where: adidas.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Two new colorways of Pharrell's Humanrace Sambas are hitting shelves this week. Each pair features ECCO leather uppers, contrasting Three Stripes and heel tabs, and a suede to cap. "Cloud White/Pink" and "Ash Grey/Green" pairs will both be available. 

Air Jordan 1 Reimagined 'Royal'

Via Nike

Price: $180
When: Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is dropping the latest installment of its Reimagined series this weekend. This time, the brand has tweaked a fan-favorite OG colorway of the Air Jordan 1. This "Royal" 1 swaps out its usual leather upper for suede. 

