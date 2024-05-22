Nike Is Bringing Back One of Its ‘Banned’ Sneakers

“Don’t ban our shoe. Beat our shoe.”

It was a simple rallying cry plastered across a truck’s trailer in Carson, California, at the 2015 CrossFit Games that made the Nike Metcon shoe a frontrunner in the fitness footwear wars. On the truck was a jumbo image of the Metcon done up in a black and red colorway, playing off Michael Jordan’s “banned” story with the Air Jordan 1 and the NBA. Nine years later, the "Banned" Metcons are coming back.

Instagram account Nike Metcon Tribe, which posts leaks and updates about the popular line of Nike fitness shoes, posted late Tuesday night that the black/red Metcon 1s will re-release on August 2 for $150, along with the original black/grey/volt colorway as the brand celebrates the upcoming Nike Metcon X, or 10th edition, of the shoe.

Back in 2015, Nike had a legitimate gripe. Its sneakers were banned from the CrossFit Games, as Reebok was the official sponsor of the sport and the Games. Using the word “CrossFit” in reference to any other sneaker other than product made by Reebok, and specifically its line of Nano shoes, would prompt a reaction from CrossFit lawyers