The ad goes on to attach a rocket booster on the Nano X4’s heel, which can also be seen as a shot at the Metcon’s clunky rear midsole that includes a plastic piece, which is supposed to increase squat depth but makes the shoe not great for running, plyometrics, or walking around and not sounding like a horse. And the fictional shoe in the ad is finished off with an actual fan made to cool the foot down.

The commercial ends by jumping 2,000 years into the future, instead of the 20 the original mockery is based on, and a man is walking across the gym floor in unliftable metal blocks with a light-up Reebok logo on them. This could read as another reference to Nike and its auto-lacing training shoes, the Hyperadapts, from 2017.

The rivalry between Nike and Reebok first goes back to the ‘80s when the brand’s white leather fitness shoes dominated the industry. To the ‘90s when they stole the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson away from Nike. And in the 2000s, when Nike snatched LeBron James from signing a Reebok deal.