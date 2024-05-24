Adidas and End Clothing's Sneakers Are Inspired by Fishing

End Clothing and Adidas are keeping it reel once again. This time, the two have collaborated on a four-shoe collection that gets its unexpected inspiration from fly fishing.

The pack includes two colors of the Adidas Tobacco, a ‘70s suede, flat-soled trainer, done up in green and tan. There’s also a fish on the tongue. The Tobacco is a shoe that’s received coveted collaborations from the likes of CP Company and United Arrows in the past. This time, it’s inspired by the trout that’s native to the UK and will retail for $125.

If you’re not in on the old-school Adidas trend, there are also two Mocaturfs featured in the collaboration, which is a trail-inspired runner. They’re done up in an off-white/brown colorway and a tan/brown scheme. The stitched Three Stripes are inspired by fishing lures. These are $160

The sneakers will be released on May 31 at End Clothing, and the retailer is having a pop-up on May 25 in Manchester, England, that will let customers practice their casting skills.