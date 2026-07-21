DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Vans LX Classic Slip On 98: How to Buy

The upgraded slip-on is available in multiple colors.

Maroon and pink tweed slip-on shoes with white soles, featuring decorative pins on the top.
Complex

Vans has expanded the LX Classic Slip-On 98 lineup with new colorways, now available on Complex.

The Classic Slip-On has roots in Southern California skate culture, but the LX 98 takes the silhouette in a different direction. Where the original kept things minimal, this version layers in a textured cardigan-inspired upper, metal pins with rhinestones, and crystal studding that push the shoe well past its skate-park origins. The high-cut sidewall and Vans' signature waffle outsole stay intact, grounding the look in the brand's DNA even as the detailing goes somewhere more ornate.

Under the hood, the upgrades are just as deliberate. The LX 98, available in Cardigan Black and Cardigan Brown, swaps in a midweight canvas and a Sola Foam ADC insole—a meaningful step up from the standard slip-on construction.

Where to buy the LLX Classic Slip On 98

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Vans on Complex.

Related Stories

Vans
Sneakers

Vans LX Old Skool 36 Paint Splatter: How to Buy

Retailed at $110, the Vans LX Skool 36 comes in Paint Splatter White on Complex Shop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams14 days ago
Italian designer Mattias Gollin posing with his two latest Vans Slip-Ons that released exclusively during Paris Fashion Week Men's.
Style

Who Is Mattias Gollin, the Footwear Designer Making Amazing Vans

Gollin has become known for his embellished Vans, and has been co-signed by stars like Drake and Kai Cenat.

Mike DeStefano27 days ago
Bape x Vans Knu Skool
Sneakers

How to Buy the Bape x Vans Knu Skool Collabs

Two Bape x Vans Knu Skool colorways are releasing in July.

Victor Deng18 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App