Vans LX Classic Slip On 98: How to Buy

Vans has expanded the LX Classic Slip-On 98 lineup with new colorways, now available on Complex. The Classic Slip-On has roots in Southern California skate culture, but the LX 98 takes the silhouette in a different direction. Where the original kept things minimal, this version layers in a textured cardigan-inspired upper, metal pins with rhinestones, and crystal studding that push the shoe well past its skate-park origins. The high-cut sidewall and Vans' signature waffle outsole stay intact, grounding the look in the brand's DNA even as the detailing goes somewhere more ornate.

Under the hood, the upgrades are just as deliberate. The LX 98, available in Cardigan Black and Cardigan Brown, swaps in a midweight canvas and a Sola Foam ADC insole—a meaningful step up from the standard slip-on construction.

Where to buy the LLX Classic Slip On 98

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Vans on Complex.