The popularity of Vans isn’t slowing down anytime soon and Complex has some of the latest styles, including the new “Abiza” pack.

The Vans Authentic “Ibiza” pack is available in both the “Ibiza Blue” and “Ibiza Black” colorways. This version of the beloved Authentic silhouette features a shaggy-textured material toward the side panels of the upper, while the contrasting black-colored toe box is equipped with metal studs. Differentiating the two iterations is the white piping on the ankle of the “Ibiza Black” pair and black piping for the “Ibiza Blue” makeup. Sitting underneath is a pre-scuffed vulcanized midsole.