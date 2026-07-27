Nike Women First Sight Mirage: Now Available on Complex

Nike's Women's First Sight Mirage has arrived in a Sail/Black-Clear colorway, and we've got it available on Complex.

The First Sight Mirage is part of Nike's ongoing push into silhouettes built specifically for women, and this Sail/Black-Clear combination keeps things clean. The off-white sail base pairs with black detailing and clear accents, giving the shoe a look that works across seasons without leaning too hard into any one aesthetic.