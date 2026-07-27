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Sneakers

Nike Women First Sight Mirage: Now Available on Complex

The Sail/Black-Clear colorway is available now on Complex.

A pair of white Nike sneakers with a distinctive black sole and swoosh logo, designed with a modern, sporty aesthetic.
Complex

Nike's Women's First Sight Mirage has arrived in a Sail/Black-Clear colorway, and we've got it available on Complex.

The First Sight Mirage is part of Nike's ongoing push into silhouettes built specifically for women, and this Sail/Black-Clear combination keeps things clean. The off-white sail base pairs with black detailing and clear accents, giving the shoe a look that works across seasons without leaning too hard into any one aesthetic.

Where to shop the First Sight Mirage

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.

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