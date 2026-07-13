Nike’s releases centered around the 2026 FIFA World Cup not only included its popular Cryoshot collection but also several other soccer-inspired styles as well. One of those releases is this soccer ball-themed Total 90, shown here.

Appropriately dubbed “Soccer Ball,” this Nike Total 90 colorway features a quilted leather upper that’s designed to look like the surface of a soccer ball. The sneaker comes with ribbon shoelaces designed to look like the nets from the goals, and finished off with an all-white outsole. It’s also worth mentioning that the style is available exclusively in women’s sizing.