Nike’s releases centered around the 2026 FIFA World Cup not only included its popular Cryoshot collection but also several other soccer-inspired styles as well. One of those releases is this soccer ball-themed Total 90, shown here.
Appropriately dubbed “Soccer Ball,” this Nike Total 90 colorway features a quilted leather upper that’s designed to look like the surface of a soccer ball. The sneaker comes with ribbon shoelaces designed to look like the nets from the goals, and finished off with an all-white outsole. It’s also worth mentioning that the style is available exclusively in women’s sizing.
Readers who are interested in copping the “Soccer Ball” Nike Total 90 can do so now at Complex.com for $125. Scroll on for a closer look at the style.