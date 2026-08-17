Dr. Martens 1461 RI 3 Eye Shoe Now Available on Complex

Dr. Martens’ 1461 RI 3 Eye Shoe is now available on Complex.

Shop Dr. Martens on Complex







The silhouette has been a fixture of subcultural dressing since its introduction in 1961. The name itself encodes the shoe's birthdate, with "61" marking the year it arrived.

The 1461 RI 3 Eye brings something new to that foundation. The upper pairs Analine leather, a heavy, smooth hide with a waxy coat that allows natural markings to develop with wear, with a Vintage Smooth leather overlay that carries a contrasting base color and grainier surface texture for a pre-worn character. The two materials meet in a rip-and-tear patchwork construction, layered with brogue detailing across the top. The result is a shoe that reads formal and worn-in at the same time.

Where to buy the 1461 RI 3 Eye Shoe

If you’re looking to add a new boot to your rotation, shop Dr. Martens on Complex.