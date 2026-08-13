Adidas has brought in another collaborator for a new Megaride release. This time, the Three Stripes has tapped the Houston-based streetwear brand DIOS (Did It Ourselves) to work on the Megaride 01, shown here.

According to the two entities, the DIOS x Adidas Megaride 01 pays tribute to Texas and traditional cowboy boots. The sneaker dons an all-black color scheme that covers the entirety of the leather upper. The standout element of the project is the debossed zipper lace closure at the midfoot and the DIOS branding stamped at the toe. Breaking up the tonal execution is the metallic silver Megaride cushioning at the heel of the midsole.

Readers will be able to cop the DIOS x Adidas Megaride 01 starting on Sunday, Aug. 16, via the Confirmed app and at select retailers for $180.