Nike Announces First Physical .Swoosh Shoe Release

It was only a matter of time before Nike referenced its .Swoosh (pronounced “dot Swoosh”) virtual platform on a physical sneaker release. That time has arrived with the first look at a “.Swoosh” Air Force 1 surfacing courtesy of @US_11 on Twitter.

The shoe sports a simple two-tone color scheme on the tumbled leather upper, with a white toe box and black covering the quarter panels and heel counter. For this pair specifically, the brand switched the traditional Swoosh logo on the tongue tag and dubrae with the new .Swoosh branding. This pair also features a special embroidery on the heel counter with text reading “this is not a JPEG” surrounding the .Swoosh logo. Completing the look is a white midsole and a icy translucent outsole.

Despite an early look at the shoe from @US_11, release details for this “.Swoosh” Air Force 1 Low have yet to be announced by Nike.

UPDATE (10/03): Nike has confirmed more details for its first physical .Swoosh product. Officially dubbed the Air Force 1 Low "Tinaj," the pair is set to release Oct. 20 at a retail price of $120, but not everyone will be able to purchase the sneakers.

Only .Swoosh members who have already purchased and revealed at least one Our Force 1 box will be granted access to the "Tinaj" pair. Memebers who have purchased but not yet revealed an Our Force 1 box have until Oct. 16 to do so in order to be eligible to buy the "Tinaj" Air Force 1 Low.