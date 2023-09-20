2023 is shaping up to be a big year for fans of Nike SB. After already learning about the brand’s sneaker projects with the likes of Jarritos and Run the Jewels, another forthcoming SB Dunk collab has surfaced.

Newly leaked images from @JFgrails show an early look at the unreleased Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low. The Born X Raised clothing brand was founded in 2011 by Chris “Spanto” Printup and the label’s creative director Alex “2Tone” Erdmann to pay tribute to their hometown city of Los Angeles.

For this sneaker project, the shoe wears a traditional two-tone color blocking, with a white-based leather upper offset by game overlay panels. Born x Raised’s signature motto, “one block at a time,” is embroidered at the forefoot and appears on the tongue tag. The shoe’s standout design is the holographic heel tab and Swoosh branding, while 3D text is found on the midsole’s heel.

At the time of writing, release details for this Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low have yet to be announced. Keep it locked for official updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (09/20): After the postponement of Born x Raised's SB Dunk collab following the death of Spanto in July, the launch of their sneaker project is back on. The streetwear brand posted on Instagram yesterday of a promo photo along with a Sept. 28 date, which is presumed to be its launch date.

According to Nike SB resource @nikesbornothing, skate shop releases have been canceled and all of the pairs will be released via Born x Raised.

Check back soon for official release details in the coming days.