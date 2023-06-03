If last’s years “Georgetown” Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 and Air Jordan 6 releases weren’t enough for Hoyas fans, it appears that another Air Jordan release is on the horizon.

According to Sole Retriever, a “Reverse Georgetown” Air Jordan 5 will hit retail this holiday season. There are leaked images of the shoe available at the time of writing, but a mockup depiction from the leaker suggests that the shoe is expected to don a navy-based makeup with grey hits on the eyelets inspired by the Hoyas team colors. The navy hue also makes its way onto the midsole but is contrasted by the grey-speckled shark teeth. Like previous Hoyas-inspired Jordan releases, the school’s official branding is not expected to be featured on the shoe.

Release details for the “Reverse Georgetown” Air Jordan 5 have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments including a first look in the coming months.

UPDATE (06/03): Thanks to @kicksdong on Instagram, we now have a first look at the “Georgetown” Air Jordan 5. According to zSneakerheadz, the “Georgetown” Air Jordan 5 will release on November 10 for $210.

Air Jordan 5 “Georgetown”

Release Date: 11/10/23

Color: Midnight Navy/Black-Football Grey

Style #: FD6812-400

Price: $210



