Official Look at This Year's 'Fear' Air Jordan 3

The style is slated to return this month.

Nov 10, 2023
On the opposite spectrum from the much-anticipated return of the “White Cement” colorway in March, one of the more under-the-radar Air Jordan 3 retro colorways is also expected to return to retail this year.

Per SoleSavy, the “Fear” Air Jordan 3 will release as part of Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2023 lineup. The style was originally released in 2013 as part of a multi-shoe Air Jordan retro “Fear” pack that included the Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 5. The set references Jordan Brand’s “Look Me in the Eyes” advertisement from 2008, with a quote of the ad printed on the sneakers’ insoles.

At the time of writing, a first look at this year’s “Fear” Air Jordan 3 has yet to leak, but the pair is expected to be a straightforward retro of the 2013 pair, shown above.

Release details for this year’s “Fear” Air Jordan 3 have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand, but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

UPDATE (11/10): Official images of the "Fear" Air Jordan 3 retro have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. As of now, the style is scheduled to return on Nov. 25 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $210.

