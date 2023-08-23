Union x Nike Field Generals Releasing in 2024

UPDATE 8/25: The post was originally uploaded with an incorrect image and has been corrected to reflect the proper shoe.

Los Angeles-based boutique Union will continue to add to its catalog of Nike collaborations next year with two colorways of the Field General for Summer 2024, sneaker industry sources tell Complex. The Nike Field General is a turf shoe from around 1982 that was originally designed for football players.

Nike and Union owner Chris Gibbs did not respond to requests for comment.

Union is one of Nike’s oldest, and recently most important, collaborative partners. The store, the original iteration of which opened in New York City in 1989 , first worked with Nike for a sneaker release in 2005 on a pair of Air Force 180s. That decade and the next were mostly quiet for Union x Nike shoes until the release of the mega-popular Union x Air Jordan 1 from 2018, which marked a new era in the Union’s relationship with Nike. It’s released projects with Nike nearly every year since.

No images of the Union x Nike Field Generals have leaked; the photo shown here is of an original pair.

The Nike Field General has never returned to shelves as a retro before, and Union’s version will help re-introduce the model to the market. The closest Nike’s come to a retro was this Hyperfuse take on the shoe from 2014. Nike also released in 2014 the Zoom Field General, a modern football shoe that is related to the original Field General only in name.

The Field General will arrive amid a push from Nike around similar low-cut archival football shoes like the Astro Grabber, the return of which will involve a collaboration from Bode .