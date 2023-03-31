Bode and Nike Are Collaborating on Sneakers and Apparel

Bode, the menswear brand known for its high-fashion takes on household materials like family quilts and lace tablecloths, is collaborating with Nike on an upcoming collection that will include footwear and apparel, sneaker industry sources tell Complex. The Bode x Nike collaboration will feature two colorways of the Astro Grabber, a Nike shoe from the 1970s that’s never been re-released.

Neither Bode nor Nike responded to requests for comment on the upcoming collaboration.

The Astro Grabber, one of Nike’s earliest models, is a football shoe with a waffle outsole made specifically for playing on astroturf. It was designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman and worn by NFL Hall of Famer Dan Fouts, who had input on the development of the Astro Grabber and was one of Nike’s first endorsers. When Fouts was a quarterback at the University of Oregon, where Bowerman coached track, the football team received specialized turf shoes directly from the Nike co-founder.

While Nike has never brought back the Astro Grabber as a retro before, there was an Air Jordan 1 Low that released in 2020 in a colorway made to look like the original Astro Grabber.

Per one source, the Bode x Nike Astro Grabbers are slated to arrive as part of Nike’s Holiday 2023 range, and could release toward the end of 2023 or early in 2024. This projected time frame for the release is subject to change, though, as brand plans for sneaker release dates can often shift ahead of a launch.