The $1.8 Million Nike Air Yeezys' Rise and Spectacular Fall

The most astronomically priced pair of sneakers on public record has come crashing back down to Earth. The one-of-one pair of Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 1s that he wore to the Grammys in 2008 broke the record for the most expensive sneakers ever sold when they went for $1.8 million at Sotheby’s in April 2021. This month, the Grammy Yeezys sold for just $180,000.

The shoes’ fall coincided with that of their namesake rapper, who now goes by Ye. The glow-in-the-dark Air Yeezy 1 samples were once an example of how far the high-end sneaker market could go; their glow is now radioactive. In the span of two years, the record-setting Yeezy became a spectacular failure of an investment and a pesky outlier for sellers eager to trade ultra-rare sneakers in the same channels as fine art.

The buyer behind the $1.8 million private sale at Sotheby’s was Rares , a company that wanted to make sneakers financial assets by selling fractional shares in them. Investors could own a small percentage of a shoe, which would go up for initial public offering just like a publicly traded company, and then potentially benefit from a higher sale later on. (Rares put the Yeezy on IPO in 2021 at ComplexCon, an event run by Complex.)

After buying them, Rares co-founder and former NFL safety Gerome Sapp said that his company believed it could profit off the Grammy Yeezys and that Sotheby’s was asking even more for them.

“The price we landed on is way below where they wanted it, just so you know that,” Sapp told Complex in 2021. “And it was a price point that we felt comfortable—I felt comfortable—with, in terms of, this properly represents not only where that shoe is now from a financial standpoint, but where we think that shoe’s value will go in the next year or so.”

Ye wearing the shoes at the 2008 Grammys marked the public debut of the Nike Air Yeezy 1, his first signature shoe and a design that set a new benchmark for hype around footwear drops. The pair differs in colorway from the retail versions that were released in 2009, which gives them a physical appearance distinct from any other Nike Air Yeezy to add to their historical significance. Those factors, along with frenzied pandemic-era investment in alternative assets like NFTs and collectibles, contributed to the Grammy Yeezys becoming the most valuable sneakers ever traded.