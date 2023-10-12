A New Version of the Air Max Plus Is Coming in 2024

Nike will release a new Air Max model called the Air Max Plus Drift next year, according to an internal brand document viewed by Complex. The shoe appears to use the same tooling as the original Air Max Plus while reworking the upper with a thicker molded section.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment on the upcoming model, and generally does not comment on leaks.

According to the documents viewed by Complex, the neon yellow colorway shown here (style code FD4290-700) will be exclusive to Nike’s neighborhood retail partners and arrive in its Summer ‘24 range in the top half of next year. Also previewed in the documents are a “Light Silver” colorway (FD4290-009) listed as an April release and a “Concord” colorway (FD4290-007) slated for May. The release windows of the shoes are subject to change.

The Nike Air Max Plus Drift will retail for $185, per the Nike documents.

The long history of the Nike Air Max Plus stretches back well before its 1998 release date—the earliest version of the shoe’s Tuned Air technology dates to 1991. The original Air Max Plus was a model made exclusively for Foot Locker and has remained that way for most of its 25-year life.