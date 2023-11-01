Korn’s Adidas Collaboration Was Decades in the Making

That's why you wore it in the first place, right? To stand out and not to look like other people.

Davis: Yeah, to stand out. Not to be that. So, I'm like, fuck this. I got to fucking—hell no.

I was thinking I love old Vegas-y shit. Liberace. Everything that came out super theatrical, had sequins. Every time when you wear sequins you just come out and you’re glistening onstage, sparkling and shit with the lights, and then that motherfucker [points to sequined tracksuit] was born. I asked Adidas—they're like, “No, no, no, no, no.”

So I got a seamstress and I hired this lady in ‘95, 96. I hired her for like $5,000, which is a shit ton of money for the time, to sew that for me. I'm all, “I need that.” And originally I wanted real sequins, but it was too much money to have to sit there and sew each individual one. So she found that material and then made those for me.

Did you tell Adidas you were making it?

Davis: They didn't want to be part of it. No.

Munky: I don't think you told them.

Davis: I didn't tell them. No.

But you had a relationship with them already at the time?

Davis: Yeah, I got the suits for free. They sent me the suits, but then I customized them, and that's how that came around.



Do you remember who that was in the Adidas L.A. office? Maybe Ole Ostergard?

Davis: Ole, I think it was.

Munky: Yeah, that sounds familiar.

Davis: It was Ole, yes.

Were you able to put in requests, or were they just sending you stuff nonstop?

Davis: Anything we wanted. We could put requests in, and they would randomly send stuff, and we'd go to the office, and they'd give us new shoes.

That's why we always had the new shoes because they'd send us stuff, and as the band grew and grew and [they] saw we were wearing it, they'd become more involved giving us [stuff]. We didn't have to pay for anything, but it wasn't about like, "Hey, we're going to make you something and market it and sell it." It's just your thing.

Do you remember when it changed for you in terms of not wanting to wear it for free?

Davis: Follow the Leader era, that's when we switched because another company came around and did something different. But those two companies have been competing since the fucking day they started so, whatever, but the inception of the band and just that whole time was very punk rock, and it was cool and Adidas was a big part of it.

Do you remember the brand's reaction to the song “A.D.I.D.A.S.”?

Davis: I don't remember. I was so fucking drunk. We were all fucked up.

Munky: We were too busy having a good time.

Davis: I don't even think they said anything. I remember years later there was like—when we reconnected , it was Atticus’ friend, who was English, who was in charge of Adidas here. He was like, "You guys are ambassadors of Adidas—what the fuck? Why aren't they doing this and that?"

I'm like, “I don't know.” That's where it really hit that we did make a mark for the company.

It was interesting to look back on the video. Adidas is featured pretty prominently in it, and if I remember correctly in that era on MTV, there were certain brands and logos you couldn't show. Did they blur out the Adidas in the video?

Davis: They blurred it out.

Munky: They’d tape it, black tape it.

Head: We got away with a lot on MTV.



Davis: That was who? Joseph Kahn did that video.